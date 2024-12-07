Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0714 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

BIREF opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $955.09 million, a P/E ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 0.62. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

