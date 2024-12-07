Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0714 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Birchcliff Energy Price Performance
BIREF opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $955.09 million, a P/E ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 0.62. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.
About Birchcliff Energy
