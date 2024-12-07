Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.06, but opened at $45.11. Biohaven shares last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 36,273 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Biohaven Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 21,052 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,970. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. This represents a 0.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 197.6% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 1,893.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter worth $620,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 125.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 66,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 234.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

