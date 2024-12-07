BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Trading Down 17.4% – Time to Sell?

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 2,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online at www.bioforceeclipse.com, as well as through social media and telemarketing channels.

