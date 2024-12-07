Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 17,213.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,157 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Pinterest by 8.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,540,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,855,000 after purchasing an additional 119,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pinterest by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 32,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,252,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,669,000 after buying an additional 87,041 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 404,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 9.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,287 shares of company stock worth $1,547,820. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 107.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.