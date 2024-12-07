Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $869,000 Investment in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 5.36% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 49,434 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTCB opened at $21.17 on Friday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Profile

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

