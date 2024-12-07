Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $971,000 Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 13,351.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2,331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 168.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $58,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 956 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $41,452.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,107.20. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. This represents a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,211 shares of company stock valued at $787,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.20 and a beta of 1.69. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

