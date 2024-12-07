Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5,065.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,306.06. This represents a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 16.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,157 shares of company stock worth $27,957,676. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

