Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 582.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $14,970,137. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE FICO opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,144.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,791.97. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,099.74 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.