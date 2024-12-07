Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 3,482 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $349.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.53 and a fifty-two week high of $349.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.