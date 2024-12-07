Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,055,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,739,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,680,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,725,000 after buying an additional 51,516 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 950,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39,666 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.07. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.04 and a 12-month high of $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 926.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $184,781.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

