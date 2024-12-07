Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP trimmed its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,752,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 1.4 %

BECN stock opened at $111.57 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BECN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares in the company, valued at $821,790. This trade represents a 22.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $725,796.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,969.86. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,146. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

