BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236.20 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 236.20 ($3.01). 7,470,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 4,487,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.01).
BCA Marketplace Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 236.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47.
About BCA Marketplace
BCA Marketplace plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a used vehicle exchange in Europe. It operates through Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying, and Automotive Services segments. It offers physical and digital auction services; services for vehicle preparation and marketing in advance of sales; financial services to support the car dealer purchasing vehicles at BCA auctions; automotive logistics services; digital services to assist the retailer with the marketing and disposal of used cars; and outsourced remarketing services for manufacturers and fleets to assist with disposal to their networks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BCA Marketplace
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for BCA Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCA Marketplace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.