Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Lowered to C$5.20 at ATB Capital

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.20 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTE. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.97.
Baytex Energy Trading Down 3.2 %
Baytex Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.04%.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baytex Energy
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.