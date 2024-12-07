Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Lowered to C$5.20 at ATB Capital

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.20 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTE. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.97.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BTE

Baytex Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

BTE stock opened at C$3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.50. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.04%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.