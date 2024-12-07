Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 849,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.21% of Barrick Gold worth $71,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,087 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 283,754 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 31,082 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,445 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

GOLD stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

