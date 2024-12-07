Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.21. 43,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 67,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.1223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. This is an increase from Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth $656,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

