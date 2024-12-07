Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 301178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCS shares. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Barclays alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCS

Barclays Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth $30,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 32.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 452.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 47.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.