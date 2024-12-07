Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Shares of VEEV opened at $250.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $165.12 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

