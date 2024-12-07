Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.73.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.8 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Shares of BNS opened at C$78.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.39. The firm has a market cap of C$97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$59.62 and a 1-year high of C$80.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 74.26%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

