Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $134.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $104.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 244.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

