Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

BMO stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $104.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $1.1329 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2,701.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,411,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 72.9% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 248,098 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,403,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,155 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

