BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target Raised to $135.00

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BANF. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.05. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $132.29.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $163.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,068,492.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,995,025.30. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $146,068.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,579,670.24. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,054 shares of company stock worth $18,507,146. 33.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 367.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 180.4% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in BancFirst by 2.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

