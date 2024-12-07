Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BCG opened at GBX 348.50 ($4.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,970.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 52 week low of GBX 204 ($2.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 362.50 ($4.62). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 324.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

