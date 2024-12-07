Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON BCG opened at GBX 348.50 ($4.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,970.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 52 week low of GBX 204 ($2.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 362.50 ($4.62). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 324.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05.
