Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZUL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.70 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Azul to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

AZUL opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. Azul has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,000 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Azul by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,354,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100,639 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Azul by 2,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 575,344 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Azul by 13,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 290,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 75,291 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

