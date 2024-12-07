Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Trading 5.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.40. 581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

