Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) Price Target to $13.00

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRI opened at 0.79 on Thursday. GRI Bio has a 12-month low of 0.30 and a 12-month high of 65.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GRI Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.23% of GRI Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

