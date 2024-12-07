Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89.
Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.
