Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.46% of Arrow Electronics worth $32,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 220.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 149,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 102,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 644.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW stock opened at $120.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.15. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

