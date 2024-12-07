Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Arogo Capital Acquisition worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AOGO opened at $11.05 on Friday. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

