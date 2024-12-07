ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.98 and traded as high as $22.60. ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 16,113 shares trading hands.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.14% of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Company Profile

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

