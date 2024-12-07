Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 35.68 and a quick ratio of 35.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.03. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.41%.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $74,661.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,553.49. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,905,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

