Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Trading Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.81). Approximately 310,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 539,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.77).

Apax Global Alpha Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £700.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,584.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apax Global Alpha news, insider Alexander Denny bought 16,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £23,431.80 ($29,872.26). 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in private equity funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.