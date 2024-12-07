Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 851,417 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 78,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.39. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

