Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Trading 1.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.29). Approximately 8,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 131,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.27).

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The company has a market capitalization of £117.67 million, a P/E ratio of -542.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.20.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

