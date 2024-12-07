Andy Dignan Sells 4,109 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) COO Andy Dignan sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $171,961.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,846,983.30. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Five9 Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of FIVN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 945,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.96, a P/E/G ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.
Institutional Trading of Five9
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 272 Capital LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 297,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,597,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Five9 by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,154,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Five9
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.