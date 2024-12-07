Analyzing Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals 30.85% 23.35% 20.98% Coeur Mining -0.44% 1.78% 0.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Coeur Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals $278.08 million 5.57 $116.72 million $0.57 18.27 Coeur Mining $821.21 million 3.23 -$103.61 million ($0.03) -221.26

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SilverCrest Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverCrest Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SilverCrest Metals and Coeur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Coeur Mining 0 1 4 1 3.00

SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential downside of 2.78%. Coeur Mining has a consensus target price of $7.81, suggesting a potential upside of 17.66%. Given Coeur Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than SilverCrest Metals.

Risk & Volatility

SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Coeur Mining on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

