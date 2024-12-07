Analysts’ Upgrades for December 6th (APEI, BABA, BMO, CLFD, CM, CVI, ENS, FOXA, GDEN, HCSG)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, December 6th:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get American Public Education Inc alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)

was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$147.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$134.00.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.