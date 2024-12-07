Analysts’ Upgrades for December 6th (APEI, BABA, BMO, CLFD, CM, CVI, ENS, FOXA, GDEN, HCSG)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, December 6th:
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$134.00.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
