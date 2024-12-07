Analysts Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target at $64.71

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Etsy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

ETSY opened at $57.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.47 million. Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,257.12. The trade was a 70.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $261,888. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 106.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in Etsy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 63,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Etsy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

