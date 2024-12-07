Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ABCB. Stephens increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.03. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $424.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $559,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,610.04. This trade represents a 22.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 38.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

