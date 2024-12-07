American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 331,555 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 93,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEO. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,304.33. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

