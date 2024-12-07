Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington Sells 3,500 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.64 and a 52 week high of $227.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 69,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

