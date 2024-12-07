Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,227 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,314,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,708,729. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.
Altice USA Price Performance
Shares of ATUS stock remained flat at $2.57 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,866,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,281. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.53. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $5,100,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 101.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 639,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 321,618 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Altice USA by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.22.
Altice USA Company Profile
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
