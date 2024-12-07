Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,227 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,314,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,708,729. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of ATUS stock remained flat at $2.57 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,866,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,281. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.53. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $5,100,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 101.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 639,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 321,618 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Altice USA by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.22.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

