Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson Sells 9,221 Shares

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $290,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,495. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $31.46 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALKS

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

