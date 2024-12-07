Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.37 and last traded at $84.52. Approximately 3,726,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 17,490,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $12,656,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 822,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,327,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,734.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,632,000 after buying an additional 266,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,995,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

