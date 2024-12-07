Alexander (Alex) White Buys 52,201 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White bought 52,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$70,366.95 ($45,107.02).
Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 56,510 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$74,197.63 ($47,562.58).
- On Thursday, October 31st, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 96,499 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$130,466.65 ($83,632.47).
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 17,404 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$22,973.28 ($14,726.46).
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 66,314 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$84,749.29 ($54,326.47).
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 161,836 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$209,739.46 ($134,448.37).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64.
Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.
