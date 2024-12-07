AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
AJ Bell Price Performance
Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 460.50 ($5.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,302.50, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 460.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 430.66. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 258.60 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 529 ($6.74).
AJ Bell Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $4.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AJ Bell
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.