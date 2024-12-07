Agrify Corporation’s Executive Vice President and General Manager of Extraction Division Resigns

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) faced a notable change within its executive team as Brian Towns, the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Extraction Division, formally tendered his resignation. The resignation, effective as of December 3, 2024, was communicated to the Company’s Board of Directors by Towns.

In his departure statement, Towns expressed his decision to step down from his role at Agrify Corporation to pursue other opportunities. This signifies a shift in key leadership within the organization’s management structure.

Agrify Corporation, based in Nevada, operates within the agricultural sector and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol AGFY. The company’s principal executive offices are located in Troy, Michigan.

Following Towns’ resignation, Agrify Corporation will need to address the vacancy in leadership and potentially make arrangements to fill the role of Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Extraction Division in the future.

The departure of Brian Towns marks a significant development within Agrify Corporation and prompts interest in the upcoming strategic decisions and appointments that the company may announce in the wake of this change.

In light of this event, investors and stakeholders may anticipate further updates from Agrify Corporation regarding its executive team and management strategies in the days to come.

For further information on this matter and Agrify Corporation’s future plans, interested parties can refer to the official filings submitted by the company to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

