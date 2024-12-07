Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 590,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,024 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Aflac worth $66,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 41.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.