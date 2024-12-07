Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) President Libor Michalek Sells 93,371 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) President Libor Michalek sold 93,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $6,722,712.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,272. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Libor Michalek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Libor Michalek sold 2,847 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $199,290.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Libor Michalek sold 6,629 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $477,818.32.

On Friday, November 22nd, Libor Michalek sold 100,821 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $6,866,918.31.

On Monday, November 25th, Libor Michalek sold 96,332 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,744,203.32.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $4,940,888.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $6,200,000.00.

Shares of AFRM opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. BTIG Research raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Affirm by 3.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Affirm by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

