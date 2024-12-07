AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock Price Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 159,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,351,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.19. AEye had a negative return on equity of 158.98% and a negative net margin of 24,308.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

