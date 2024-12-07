AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Trading 5.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.34. 13,745,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 9,779,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $478.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

